Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

