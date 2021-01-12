Cardstack (CARD) Reaches One Day Volume of $55,059.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $55,059.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00041223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00379878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.34 or 0.04265349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

CARD is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

