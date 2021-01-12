Carlson Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $348.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $350.62.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

