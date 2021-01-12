CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CarMax by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CarMax by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.