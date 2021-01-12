Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE CUK opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,494 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 543,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

