Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 996.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of BR stock opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

