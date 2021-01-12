Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,000 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,759,000 after buying an additional 200,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,356,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,197,000 after buying an additional 274,022 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,604,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,430,000 after purchasing an additional 84,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,368.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,259,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,652,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIV. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

NYSE AIV opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $579.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

