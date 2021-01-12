Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1,469.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $53,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of EOG opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of -114.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

