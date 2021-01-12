Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $46,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,070,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $198.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.76 and its 200 day moving average is $145.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $212.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.63.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

