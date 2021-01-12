Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $52,000 Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 16,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after buying an additional 5,105,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 657.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sabre by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 2,005,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SABR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

SABR stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

