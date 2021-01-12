Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $65,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of LIT opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24.

Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

