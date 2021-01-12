carVertical Price Tops $0.0004 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 142.7% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $2.74 million and $44,733.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.37 or 0.04156176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00339715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

