Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.29. Castor Maritime shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 2,022,264 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

