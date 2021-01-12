Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 1,927,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

