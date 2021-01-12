Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,093.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

