CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:IGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 510,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,114. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

