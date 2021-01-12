Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) (CVE:CZO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) (CVE:CZO) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71. 229,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 72,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$55.11 million and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) Company Profile (CVE:CZO)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

