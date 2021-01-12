Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 3.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.31. 1,104,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,799,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 63.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $953,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

