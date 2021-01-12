Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $1.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.29.

CDEV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CDEV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,528,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $656.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 6,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,626 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

