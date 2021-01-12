Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 16,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $18.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,737.43. 1,461,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,764.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,604.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

