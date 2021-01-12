Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 88.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.8% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.42. 7,745,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

