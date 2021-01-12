Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.95 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,856,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,230. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

