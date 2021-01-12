Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.43 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 198,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 101,894 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,133. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

