Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. 2,483,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

