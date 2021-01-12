Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 204.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after buying an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 132.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after buying an additional 246,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.10. 3,846,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,504. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

