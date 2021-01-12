Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $820,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Moller Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $209.34. The stock had a trading volume of 969,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,538. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.72.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.