Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 106 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $590,767,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

Shares of FB traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,923,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

