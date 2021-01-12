Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 22,869 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,869 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.
Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. 2,648,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,118. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
