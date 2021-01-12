CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $21.61 million and $5.11 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One CertiK token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00112079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00266880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00062326 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,797,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,276,571 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik.

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

