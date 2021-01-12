CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of CEVA opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5,414.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CEVA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 321.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

