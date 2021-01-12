CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Lifted to “Buy” at Cleveland Research

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,924. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CF Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.