CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,708,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $199.46.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.