CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,847,633. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $204.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.