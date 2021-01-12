CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 691,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,112,613. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

