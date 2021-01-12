CFO4Life Group LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,409. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

