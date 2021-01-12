CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.71. 29,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

