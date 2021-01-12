CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 564 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.93. 58,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $172.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

