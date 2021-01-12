CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 6,280 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of PB stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.94. 2,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,451. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.