CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $475,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in LKQ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 60,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

