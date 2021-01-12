Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Champion Iron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.04.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

OTCMKTS CHPRF opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.