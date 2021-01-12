ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $183,263.01 and $12,207.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00112069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064178 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00061641 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

