Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Trading Up 1.3%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 12,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 5,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGIFF. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGIFF)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

