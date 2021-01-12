Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 207.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

