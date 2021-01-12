Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

