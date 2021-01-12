Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $185.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

