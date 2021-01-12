Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 633,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

