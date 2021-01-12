Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

