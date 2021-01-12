Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $337.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

