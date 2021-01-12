Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes $702,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARES opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 46,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,081,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock worth $51,731,114. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

