Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 462,607 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $93.12. 386,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,630,505. The company has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

